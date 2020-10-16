{{head.currentUpdate}}

Do you know the story of Mallanum Madhevanum?

malavanum-madhavanum
Well, when we say Mallanum Madhevanum, we are not referring to the 1976 Prem Nazir-starrer. Rather, it’s the Malayalam short film that has grabbed the right attention on social media platforms. Touted to be an experimental short film, Mallanum Madhevanum narrates the story of two thieves.

The over 10-minutes long video opens with a conversation between a grandfather and child. The narrative, then smoothly shifts into a story telling mood showing us two thieves who are on the run. They seem to have almost escaped from the hands of cops as they reach at a haunted house in the middle of a forest. Did they really manage to escape or did something else happen? Watch the short to see the unexpected twist.

The way how the story gels into as a kid’s narrative is the highlight. With two protagonists played brilliantly by actors Vineeth Vishwam and NithinRaj, the film makes us engrossed and hooked to the plot.

Produced by Sreeraj P V, the thriller is well directed, written and edited by Shyam Krishnan.

The music by Sanal Vasudev and sound design by Charan Vinayik syncs well with the frames by cinematographer Tharun Sudhakaran.

