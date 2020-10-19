Nimisha Sajayan and Suraj Venjaramoodu join for 'The Great Indian Kitchen'

After working together in the much acclaimed movie ‘Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum’, Nimisha Sajayan and Suraj Venjaramoodu are uniting once again for an upcoming movie titled, ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’.

Written and directed by Jeo Baby, the film will see Nimisha and Suraj as husband and wife. The first look poster has been released which seems like a still from a wedding ritual.

The movie is reportedly based on the food culture of India.

Salu J Thomas will crank the lens and Francies Louis has roped in as the editor. Sooraj S Kuurp is in charge of the music department, while Jithin Baby Mannur will be managing the art direction.

'The Great Indian Kitchen' is backed by Dijo Augustine, Jomon Jacob, Vishnu Rajan and Sajin S Raj under the banner of Goodwill Entertainment.

Jeo Baby’s last movie was Tovino-starrer Kilometers and Kilometers which was supposed to hit the theatres on March 12. But the release was postponed indefinitely amid the pandemic and was later released through a TV channel.