'The Great Indian Kitchen' to release in NeeStream platform on January 15

The upcoming Malayalam family entertainer 'The Great Indian Kitchen' has got a release date. The film will be releasing on January 15.

Where it will be released

The film directed by Jeo Baby will be released in NeeStream streaming platform.

NeeStream is a global Malayalam streaming media platform from the family of the NeST Technologies Corp. The technical partner for NeeStream is Viewway Solutions, a leading OTT platform builder in Kerala.

The movie

Suraj and Nimisha are joining together again in this film after the great success of 'Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum'. The trailer and song has already garned attention. While the story and direction is by Jeo Baby, cinematography is by Salu K Thomas.

Francis Louis is in charge of editing and music is done by Sooraj S Kurup and Mathews Pulickan. The film is produced by Dijo Augustine, Jomon Jacob, Vishnu Rajan and Sajin S Raj. 'The Great Indian Kitchen' is the fourth film of Jeo Baby.

All about NeeStream

NeeStream will be streaming 40 movies in a year, 20 webseries and a number of Live TV Malayalam channels. Apart from new films, lot of Malayalam classic super hits will also be available in the library.

The platform is compatible with Android, iOS, Roku TV and Amazon fire stick, among others. The content will also be available for streaming via the official NeeStream website www.neestream.com. NeeStream can be available through three plans including an annual plan.