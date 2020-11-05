{{head.currentUpdate}}

Kajal Aggarwal celebrates Karwa Chauth with husband Gautam Kitchlu

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu celebrated their first Karwa Chauth. Kajal Aggarwal took to Instagram stories to share a picture of herself, clad in red saree with a matching mask.

A picture of sister-in-law Nisha Aggarwal applying henna on Gautam's palm while sister Kajal flashed her million-dollar smile at the camera had also gone viral on social media.

On the other hand, Kajal Aggarwal's husband took to his Instagram handle to shell out major couple goals as he gave fans a sneak-peek into the house-warming puja of their new home wherein the couple twinned in shades of blue. Sharing the cute picture on his IG handle, he wrote, "Celebrating new beginnings. So grateful for the blessings of the past week, my incredible wife and our new home".

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu will be moving into their new house in Mumbai soon.

A day before, Kajal also posted a few snaps from the reception ceremony.

The couple tied the knot at a plush hotel in Mumbai on October 30.

