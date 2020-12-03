Diljit Dosanjh slams Kangana Ranaut for her tweet against elderly Sikh woman

Diljit Dosanjh has slammed actress Kangana Ranaut's Tweet in which she misidentified an elderly Sikh woman during the farmers' protest as Bilkis Bano of Shaheen Bagh.

What Kangana wrote

Kangana had shared a tweet, misidentifying an elderly Sikh woman during the farmers’ protest as Bilkis Bano of Shaheen Bagh. She had written that the woman had joined the protest for a meagre price of Rs 100.

Kangana had deleted the tweet later, however, actors like Prince Narula, Sargun Mehta, Himanshi Khurana, Diljit, and others slammed Kangana as someone who "says anything".

How Diljith responded

Diljit tweeted, "Respected MAHINDER KAUR JI Ah Sunn La Ni With Proof @KanganaTeam Banda Ena V Ni Anna Hona Chaida.. Kush v Boli Turi jandi aa ..(Listen to this proof, @KanganaTeam. One should not be this blind. She keeps saying anything)."

In the interview shared by Diljit that aired on BBC, Mahinder and her other friends at the protest said that Kangana should come and work in the fields for a day to know what farmers have to do.

The woman said in the video, "We will give her Rs 100 in the evening."

War of words

Kangana, then hit out at Diljit’s tweet with a fiery message. Kangana referred to Diljit as Karan Johar’s pet, since the actor had featured in KJo’s production venture ‘Good Newwz’.

Diljit gave a hard-hitting reply to Kangana and questioned her, “Are you a pet of all those people with whom you have worked in a film? Then the list will be long?” He had also slammed her stating that they were not Bollywood people but from Punjab and that the amount of drama she has created, ‘Punjab wale’ would do it right and that no one else can handle it.