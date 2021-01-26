Prithviraj-Suraj Venjaramoodu back in action, Jana Gana Mana teaser out on Republic Day

After impressing us in 2019 movie Driving License, the amazing duo Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu are back together. The official promo of their upcoming film Jana Gana Mana has been released on the occasion of Republic Day.

The video

The promo teaser video shows a conversation between a police officer and an accused. While Suraj as the cop is seen threatening for committing the crime of treason, Prithviraj's character as the accused is confident of walking free. When the police officer further insists that truth will win, Prithviraj scoffs and is heard saying, "There are mixed feelings about the killing of Mahatma Gandhi in the country."

Sharing the video, Prithvi wrote, "'In matters of conscience, the law of the majority has no place - Mahatma Gandhi.' Happy Republic Day! #JanaGanaMana Promo!"

The movie

Directed by Dijo Jose Antony, the movie is penned by Sharis Mohammed.

The film is bankrolled by Prithviraj’s wife Supriya Menon for their home production banner Prithviraj Productions.