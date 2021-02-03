Yash fans write letter to PM Modi, request to declare KGF 2 release day a national holiday

Looks like, Yash fans rooting for the release of his movie KGF 2. Yash's upcoming film KGF: Chapter 2 is one of the most anticipated films of this year and fans got a special request.

Yash fan's appeal

As the film is gearing up for a grand release, a crazy fan of Yash wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to declare KGF: Chapter 2 release (July 16) date as a national holiday.

The tweet is now doing the rounds on social media and is being widely shared by Yash fans.

The grand release

KGF: Chapter 2 will release worldwide in theatres on July 16.

Produced by Hombale Films, KGF: Chapter 2 is all set to release in multiple languages such as Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

Mollywood actor Prithviraj acquired the Malayalam distribution rights for KGF: Chapter 2 under his banner Prithviraj Productions.