Saniya Iyappan joins Dulquer Salmaan-Diana Penty starrer

Dulquer Salmaan and Diana Penty are busy shooting for Rosshan Andrrews’ film in Trivandrum.

Saniya Iyappan joins

And the latest addition to the cast is actress Saniya Iyappan. The actress has joined the team recently and also shared the pictures taken with director Rosshan Andrrews on her social media handle.

Saniya Iyappan also shared a video of a gift hamper she received from Dulquer Salmaan, who is also the producer of the film.

Other casts

Lakshmi Gopalaswamy and actor Manoj K Jayan are also part of the movie.

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the upcoming film will feature Dulquer Salmaan in the lead. Bollywood diva Diana Penty has roped in to play the leading lady and the film also marks her debut in Malayalam cinema.