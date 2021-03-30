Joju & Kunchacko's character posters from Nayattu grab attention

The character posters of Kunchacko Boban and Joju George from the upcoming movie Nayattu starring the duo and Nimisha Sajayan, gets released.The movie is gearing up for it's release on the April 8.

Both the posters are unique and speak of the versatility of characters they are portraying in the movie. Exhibiting the characteristics of a thriller, the movie posters are intriguing and have a lot of emotions involved.



The movie helmed by Martin Prakkat is penned by Shahi Kabir. The movie is produced by Ranjith and P.M. Sasidharan under the banner of Gold Coin Motion Picture Company and Martin Prakkat Films.



The trailer and the posters of the movie had also gained a lot of audience attention. Nayattu is a survival thriller set in the backdrop of contemporary Kerala and sets a lot of expectations among the audience.



The DOP of the movie is Shyju Khalid with award winning editor Mahesh Narayanan doing the editing. Vishnu Vijay has composed the songs penned by Anwar Ali. The movie has Agnivesh Ranjith as Executive Producer, Bineesh Chandran as Line Producer and Dileep Nath as Production Designer respectively.

Ajayan Adat has done the sound designing, Sameera Saneesh the costume and styling, and Ronex Xavier the makeup. Old Monks handles the designs of the movie and Magic Frames Release is the distributor.

