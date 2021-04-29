Siddharth receives rape and death threats, actor files police complaint

Actor Siddharth alleged that his phone number has been leaked and has been receiving rape and death threats.

He took to Twitter to reveal the ordeal following the leak. He also mentioned that he has recorded all the calls and has filed a complaint with the police.

Siddharth also shared the screenshots of the trolls who openly threatened him on social media.

He also said “I will not shut up. Keep trying.”

The actor has been a vocal critic of the NDA regime of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“This is targeted harassment. Even in harassment, the BJP shows their true colours. These goons will tell us what to eat and drink, how our women should dress, and they will judge us in the most dishonest, vile way," he had once tweeted following a cyberattack.

On the professional front, he was last seen in Aruvam. His upcoming projects include Netflix's anthology Navarasa and Indian 2.

