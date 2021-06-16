Kamal Haasan to do Papanasam 2, Gautami to be replaced

Director Jeethu Joseph and Kamal Haasan are planning to do the remake of the sequel to blockbuster Mohanlal-starrer Drishyam. Papanasam 2 is the official Tamil remake of director Jeethu Joseph's Drishyam.

It is said that Kamal Haasan is planning to do Papanasam 2 before moving on to director Lokesh Kanagaraj's Vikram.

However, reports suggest that Gautami, who was seen playing the role of Kamal's wife in the first part will not be part of the sequel.

According to sources, the makers are considering Meena to play the role. It is to be noted that Meena was a part of Drishyam 2 and Drushyam 2 (Telugu). The official confirmation regarding Meena replacing Gautami in Papanasam 2 is yet to be announced.

Gautami and Kamal Haasan were in a relationship when Papanasam was shot. However, in 2016, the couple parted ways because of trust issues.