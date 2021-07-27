From 'Bhuj' to 'The Empire': Here are upcoming movies and series to watch out on Disney+Hotstar

Content streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on Tuesday announced its lineup, headlined by Bollywood personalities like Shabana Azmi, Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Pratik Gandhi among many others.

Movies

Bhuj: The pride of India

Ajay Devgn’s highly anticipated film, ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’ will release on August 13 and will stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The star-studded ensemble cast also includes Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk, Nora Fatehi, and Sharad Kelkar.

Bhoot Police

The film, starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam, will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on September 17. Directed by Pavan Kirpalani, ‘Bhoot Police’ is a horror-comedy,

Netrikann

Though the makers is yet to officially announce the release date, the Nayanthara-starrer will have OTT release. Netrikann is directed by Aval fame Milind Rau, who is also well known for directing movies such as Kadhal 2 Kalyanam and The House Housing Door. The movie will also feature actors Ajmal, Manikandan and Saran in prominent roles.

Web series

Rudra-The edge of darkness

Ajay, who makes his digital debut with crime-drama series "Rudra – The Edge of Darkness" said: "Today, the quality of entertainment being delivered via digital platforms is remarkable and has opened up avenues for filmmakers to experiment and scale-up. The sheer scale of production of these projects has multiplied significantly in the last few years." Opening up about his upcoming series, he says it is bigger than anything he has done before.

Human

Actor Shefali Shah, who will be seen in medical-drama "Human", said: "I choose stories that leave something back for me and for the viewers. Characters that leave an impact or touch their hearts or disturb their comfort zone. As much as mine. "‘Human' is all of it and more. It's about the underbelly of the medical world. Raw, real, gritty. I am thrilled to be part of this journey, not only because this is a new genre for me, but I'm playing a character I've never ever played before."

The Empire

Starring Kunal Kapoor, The Empire is period action drama. The upcoming web series, which was earlier named Moghul, is touted to be one of the grandest shows ever created in India. The Empire is a period adventure drama that traces the origin of the Mughal dynasty. This web series will showcase the life story of a warrior, adventurer, survivor, and a king.

Aarya 2

Actor Sushmita Sen, who made an impactful series debut in "Aarya", as a woman who is forced to take over her husband's illegal drug racket after he is shot dead, is returning with the second season of the show.

Special Ops 1.5

After the success of espionage thriller Special Ops, Hotstar Specials is gearing up for Special Ops Universe, a first-ever multi-series for India. Special Ops season 1.5: The Himmat Story goes back in time to 2001 and explores the formative years of Himmat Singh as a RAW agent.

Apart from these, the platform will also showcase murder mystery "Six Suspects" starring Pratik Gandhi and Richa Chadha, tech-thriller "Escaype Live", political dramas "City of Dreams" (Season 2) and "Gharshana", novel adaptation "Those Pricey Thakur Girls", dance reality series "Dance+", the third chapter of popular franchise "Criminal Justice" starring Pankaj Tripathi and more.

In the all-access to content, viewers will be able to enjoy an extensive collection of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.