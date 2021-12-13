Actor Jagathy Sreekumar to essay his famed character in 5th of 'CBI' franchise

The CBI Diary Kurippu series has been the most titillating crime thriller series Malayalam filmdom has ever seen. If the movie grapevine is to be believed Malayalam's most celebrated comedy star Jagathy Sreekumar will be donning a role in the movie. The shooting of the first schedule of the movie has already been started Kochi.

Jagathy Sreekumar had donned the role of Vikram in the previous four movies of the series and it is said that the actor is making a comeback reprising the same role.

Vikram, the assistant of CBI officer Sethuramayyar, was one of Jagathy's most outstanding characters in his career. Jagathy has been staying away from films following an accident that took place in 2012. According to official sources, the film shoot will be conducted at Jagathy Sreekumar's house in view of his health condition.

In CBI 5, Mammootty will be supported by an ensemble star cast that includes Mukesh, Renji Panicker, Asha Sharath, Ramesh Pisharady, Dileesh Pothen, Soubin Shahir, among others. The film is produced by Swarga Chitra Appachan under the banner of Swarga Chitra Films.

The film also marks the return of Appachan to film production after the 2007 movie Vesham. While Akhil George handles the camera, Jakes Bejoy is composing the music for the movie.