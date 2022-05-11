There are deliberate attempts to degrade 'CBI 5': SN Swamy

Scriptwriter S N Swamy has alleged that there was a deliberate attempt to degrade ‘CBI 5-The Brain’. He claims he saw a video review of the film at 9 am almost an hour after it got released on May 1. He was talking at the press conference organised at the Thiruvananthapuram press club for the cast and crew of the film.

“I have done films before the advent of the digital era. I am doing a film after a gap of 6-7 years. We have released this film during a time when the marketing techniques have changed. I didn’t know a lot of things. Learned it all through experience.

Though they did try to degrade the film, they remained unsuccessful. All thanks to our enlightened audience. And we are grateful to them. Especially women, who loved and spoke about our film. That helped in bringing in more audience.

What really hurt me is that some reviewers knowingly or unknowingly gave away the suspense of the film. Their intentions were not to criticize but to give away spoilers.

The film’s first show was at 8:30 am on May 1st. But I saw a video criticizing the film at 9 am. We are not familiar with such things. I have scripted more than 60 films. Mammootty has acted in 40, Mohanlal in 20 and Jagathy Sreekumar in over 40 films. Then such unhealthy practices were not there.

Earlier constructive criticisms were there. But today things are different. This affects the producer more than me or the director of the film. Every film might not be like CBI,” says SN Swamy.