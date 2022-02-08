Trailer of Raviteja movie 'Khiladi' out, promises power-packed action

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 08, 2022 05:51 PM IST
While Raviteja (R) plays the lead, Unni Mukundan also dons a prominent role in 'Khiladi.'

The trailer of the action thriller movie, 'Khiladi' directed by Ramesh Varma Penmetsa and starring Raviteja has been out. Uni Mukundan and Arjun are the other two main actors in the movie.

The character donned by Unni Mukundan is named Ramakrishna.

The film, which is made in both Hindi and Telugu will hit the theatres on February 11. Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi are the female leads.

The film produced by Satyanarayana Koneru and Ramesh Varma Penmetsa has Devi Sri Prasad composing the music.

