Nimisha Sajayan wishes fans on Gudi Padwa in traditional Nauvari saree

Nimisha Sajayan, who makes her Marathi debut with director Mahesh Tilekar's 'Hawahawai', is known for pulling off any look or character with ease.

In her latest tweet, 'The Great Indian Kitchen' actor, can be seen wearing a vibrant traditional yellow Nauvari saree with red embellished borders for Gudi Padwa, celebrated by Marathi Hindus to welcome the New Year.

The Nauvari sarees depict strength and resilience and were worn by women fighters in the past. Many other celebrities, including Shraddha Kapoor, also took to social media wearing the traditional attire.

Nimisha was last seen in 'Malik' as the wife of Sulaiman (played by Fahadh Fasil) and 'Nayattu' where she is among the three police officers who were on the run and framed for a crime. She will soon be seen in Jis Joy's 'Innale Vare' starring Asif Ali, Antony Varghese and Reba Monica John and 'Oru Thekkan Thallu Case', among others.