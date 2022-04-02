Malayalam
Shraddha Kapoor wears traditional Nauvari saree to celebrate Gudi Padwa

IANS
Published: April 02, 2022 02:09 PM IST
Mumbai: Actress Shraddha Kapoor on the special occasion of Gudi Padwa donned the traditional 'Nauvari' saree that holds special meaning to the actress.

For those unaware, the 'Nauvari' celebrated the strength and fighting spirit of a woman. Traditionally worn by women to fight in wars back in the day, the saree allowed for mobility and freedom of movement and wasn't just a mere aesthetic attire.

Talking about the festival, Shraddha shares, "With Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand, Navratri and Ugadi, I look forward to starting the New Year on a happy, optimistic and a positive note.

"I started my day with some homemade Maharashtrian food, some of which I also took with me to the sets for my team. The day is all about spending time with your loved ones and cherishing the little moments."

She also took to her social media, sharing pictures of herself dressed in a beautiful Nauvari saree.

On the work front, Shraddha will be seen in Luv Ranjan's as-yet-untitled film alongside Ranbir Kapoor. In addition, she also has Pankaj Parashar's 'Chaalbaaz in London' and Vishal Furia's 'Nagin' coming up next.

