This is why Mammootty decided to do a cameo role in ‘Priyan Ottathilanu’

'Priyan Ottathilanu' directed by Antony Sony is running quite successfully in the cinemas. The film, which released on June 27, revolves around a young man Priyan, played by Sharafudheen, who is caught between several tasks, most of which he is unable to prioritise and complete on time. Due to this, Priyan finds himself in trouble, with friends, family and the flat residents association, which he represents as its secretary.

The feel-good movie reminds us of people who are willing to sacrifice their joy for the happiness of others. Does such good still exist in this world? It’s up to the audience to decide. The film had also some very good performances by 'Beast' fame Aparna Das and leading RJ and actor Nyla Usha. Harisree Ashokan and Biju Sopanam also lift the mood of the film, with some slapstick humour. However, the selling point of the film is Mammootty’s cameo appearance. Though makers had remained silent about Mammootty doing a cameo in the film, the news leaked a day ahead of the movie release.

Now, filmmaker Antony Sony has revealed they were unsure if Mammootty would agree to be part of the project. “Most of the second half discusses about Mammootty, so the superstar was always an integral part of the film. However, we were unsure if Mammootty wanted to be associated with our project. So we initially decided we would only carry his voice-over,” said Antony.

However, plans changed when Nyla Usha was roped in for the movie. “Initially, we did not have plans to cast Nyla in the film, as we had planned a male character who crashes into Priyan’s life out of the blue. However, we later felt convinced that a female character would do better justice to the script. This is when we decided to include Nyla in the project. She was instrumental in getting Mammootty to do a cameo in the film.

The film is Antony Sony’s second film after C/O Saira Banu starring Manju Warrier and Amala Akkinneni. Priyan Ottathilanu was scripted by Abhayakumar and Anil Kurian.