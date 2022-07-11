Mammootty mouths Sivaji Ganeshan's famous dialogue for 'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam', see teaser

The second teaser of Mammootty starrer ‘Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam’ has the screen icon shine as ‘Nadikar Thilakam’. Interestingly, the second teaser of the movie helmed by Lijo Jose Pellissery is as curious and exciting as the first one. The brilliantly cut teaser that depicts a one and a half minutes long single shot hardly gives any hint about the theme or the plot of the movie.

Mammootty’s character appears to get drunk in a local bar in a remote hamlet in Tamil Nadu. He is apparently enacting a scene from an old Tamil film. The teaser ends with everyone else in the bar applauding Mammootty’s performance. In the teaser, that has gone viral, Mammootty is mouthing a famous dialogue by yesteryear superstar Sivaji Ganesan. There are reports that Mammootty mouthed the dialogue in one take.

The movie is jointly bankrolled by Lijo and Mammootty for the newly formed banner of Mammootty Company. The film is reportedly a comedy entertainer. The movie was shot at various locations in Tamil Nadu. Interestingly, ‘Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam’ is made simultaneously in Malayalam and Tamil. The cast includes new faces from both the industries.

Besides, veteran actor Ashokan too would be essaying a pivotal role. Noted cinematographer Theni Eeshwar who filmed ‘Peranbu’ and ‘Puzhu’ cranks the camera for this movie too. The story is penned by the director himself while the screenplay is written by award winning writer S Hareesh. The writer had earlier associated with Lijo in the acclaimed movie ‘Churuli’.