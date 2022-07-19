Fans worried as singer Adnan Sami deletes all Instagram posts, shares 'Alvida' video

Playback singer Adnan Sami, who is very active on social media, has left his fans worried after he deleted all his posts on Instagram. After deleting his posts, the 'Mujhko Bhi Tu Lift Kara De' singer also uploaded a video note with the words 'Alvida' (goodbye).

The note has left his fans worried, with many taking to Instagram and Twitter, asking Adnan what had happened to him. “Pls sir, don't do something like that,” posted a worried Instagram user. “Heyy!! I don’t know what situation you are going through but you know what you are the most amazing person. Just love yourself. Here for you always!!”, another social media user commented.

Another person commented that such messages are frightening.

While some commented that the move was a promotion for his upcoming song, a PR stunt done by Taylor Swift in the past, others wondered if he posted the message following the demise of playback singer and ghazal maestro Bhupinder Singh.

Adnan has had an amazing journey as a playback singer and song music composer. His incredible weight-loss journey has also been making headlines over the years. The singer who had once weighed 220 kilograms now only weighs 65 kilos, as per reports.