Actress Olivia Munn reveals she underwent full hysterectomy amid breast cancer battle

Actress Olivia Munn revealed that she underwent a complete hysterectomy in April as part of her fight against breast cancer. Speaking to Vogue, she said, “I have now had an oophorectomy and a hysterectomy. I took out my uterus, fallopian tubes, and ovaries.” Munn described the life-changing decision as "the best" for her circumstances. “It was a significant choice to make, but it was the best decision for me because I needed to be present for my family,” the 43-year-old actress shared.

Munn shared, "I had friends try to cheer me up by saying, ‘Malcolm’s not going to remember this. Don’t worry.’ But I just kept thinking to myself, ‘I’m going to remember this, that I missed all these things.’ It’s his childhood, but it’s my motherhood, and I don’t want to miss any of these parts if I don’t have to."

This would mark the actress’ fifth surgery in her cancer journey, as she previously underwent a full double mastectomy, a lymph node dissection, reconstructive surgery, and a nipple delay.

