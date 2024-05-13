Mammootty and Raj B Shetty lock horns in 'Turbo' trailer

Mammootty's upcoming film, 'Turbo', is generating immense buzz as one of the most anticipated Malayalam movies of the year. Scheduled for a grand release, the film's trailer was revealed on May 12. Featuring action-packed sequences, the trailer showcases Mammootty engaging in a riveting showdown with popular Kannada actor Raj B Shetty.

Set for release on May 23, 'Turbo' marks Mammootty's return to the genre of full-fledged mass entertainers, following his last venture in 2022 with 'Bheeshma Parvam'. The 133-second trailer introduces Mammootty's character, Jose, known as Turbo Jose for his formidable action prowess.

From the onset, the trailer immerses viewers into Jose's world, offering glimpses of his intense confrontations. However, the stakes escalate when he finds himself facing off against another formidable opponent portrayed by Raj B Shetty. The trailer leaves audiences intrigued as to the circumstances that lead to their confrontation, hinting at a gripping narrative filled with twists and turns.

Directed by Vysakh, 'Turbo' boasts a screenplay penned by the talented duo, Anjaam Pathiraa and Abraham Ozler’s director, Midhun Manuel Thomas. Adding to the anticipation, the film is produced by Mammootty himself under the banner of Mammootty Kampany, promising a cinematic experience that will captivate audiences.