Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Kannada TV actor Pavitra Jayaram dies in car accident

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 13, 2024 10:13 AM IST
Pavitra Jayaram
Pavitra Jayaram. Photo: Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

Actress Pavitra Jayaram, known for her portrayal of Thilottama in the popular Telugu TV series 'Trinayani', lost her life in a road accident on Sunday. The fatal crash occurred near Mahabubnagar in Andhra Pradesh, where she succumbed to injuries at the scene. The accident unfolded as the car she was travelling in lost control, striking the divider. Subsequently, a bus traveling from Hyderabad to Vanaparthi collided with the car's right side. Pavitra was seriously injured in the accident and died on the spot.

The accident occurred while returning to Hanakere in Mandya district of Karnataka. As per media reports, Pavithra’s cousin Apeksha, driver Srikanth and actor Chandrakanth were seriously injured in the incident.
The accident has shocked the entertainment industry. Further details on the case are awaited from the police.
Actor Sameeip Acharyaa mourned the actress’s demise as he took to social media to express his sorrow. He wrote, “Woke up to the news that you are no more. It's unbelievable. My first on-screen mother, you will always be the special one.”
(With IANS inputs)

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE