Jim Parsons says reprising his ‘Big Bang Theory' role for ‘Young Sheldon’ finale was 'a gift'

Actor Jim Parsons, celebrated for his portrayal of the amiable and nerdy Sheldon Cooper in 'The Big Bang Theory', expressed his gratitude for revisiting the character in the spin-off 'Young Sheldon', likening it to receiving a gift. Parsons is set to play Sheldon once more for the final time in the 'Young Sheldon' finale airing on May 16. Reflecting on the experience, Parsons shared with people.com during preparations for the 2024 Tony Awards that reprising the role, especially alongside former co-star Mayim Bialik, held a truly significant place for him.

Parsons was at peace with his off-screen-only role in the 'Big Bang Theory' spinoff, but the way the finale was written changed his mind entirely, he said.

"I felt a slight hesitancy when they first asked, just as I thought, I don't really want to go revisit the character. But the way that they wrote it in was I thought so beautiful that it ended up being like this little extra coda or whatever to my experience with the character," he told people.com.

"It was this gift of a second layer of losing it out in a way that I had never seen coming, and it was a real treat."

When asked if he had any advice for 15-year-old Iain Armitage, who has portrayed the younger Sheldon since he was 9, Parsons said: “Oh God, no."

"It's such a different experience for him, and he's so smart. He doesn't need any,” Parsons added.

“He's got good guidance. He and his mother, they're just fantastic.”

“So, he'll be fine. God knows what he'll do,” Parsons said, adding, “He could do anything.”

(With IANS inputs)