Nithya Menen says she was harassed by viral 'film reviewer' for 6 years

Actress Nithya Menen revealed that a youth who had become quite popular on social media with his quirky film reviews had been troubling her. The award winning actress had opened up about this in an interview. Nithya says that not just she but her parents too had suffered persistent harassment. She had spoken about this while speaking in video interviews as part of the promotions of her latest movie 19(1).

“Those who believe whatever he says are the real fools. He has been harassing me for a long time. He began to speak about me publicly after he became viral. He has been bothering me for more than six years. I have shown incredible patience despite everyone asking me to file police complaint.

He would call my parents on their phones. Finally, even they had to raise their voice after losing their patients. He would always call even when my mother was recovering from cancer. I have seen my father and mother, who are usually gentle and calm, speak angrily to him. I told them to block his number. I had to block almost thirty phone numbers that he owns,” said Nithya.