From 'Masterpeace' to 'Iraivan': New OTT series, movies to binge-watch this weekend

The weekend is here and so are a bunch of new releases to binge-watch on OTT. Here's a list of films that are already streaming on major platforms.

Masterpeace

This Disney+Hotstar original directed by Sreejith N who has previously helmed 'Oru Thekkan Thallu Case' revolves around a couple, Ria and Binoy who are struggling to stay together due to differences in their relationship. The humorous series, which takes a dig at societal norms, religious beliefs, among others features an ensemble cast, including Nithya Menen, Sharafudheen, Maala Parvathi, Ashokan, Renji Panicker, Shanthi Krishna, Srikanth Murali, Shantikrishna, Roshan Mathew and Shantikrishna.

Streaming on Disney+Hotstar

Nadikalili Sundari Yamuna

The film revolves around two men who are in their 30s and desperately trying to find a life partner. While one finally finds love from another state, the other is not as lucky and is seemingly devising devious methods to ensure the former's life is miserable. This fun film directed by Vijesh Panathur and Unni Vellora features Dhyan Sreenivasan and Aju Varghese in the lead.

Streaming on HR OTT platform

Iraivan

This psychological-action drama featuring Jayam Ravi and Nayanthara in the lead revolves around a police officer's quest to track down a serial killer who is creating a lot of panic in a small town. The police officer played by Jayam Ravi is someone who does not wait for orders from the top brass and takes matters in his own hands. The movie is directed by I Ahmed and features Rahul Bose, Vinoth Kishan, Vijayalakshmi and Narain in prominent roles.

Streaming on Netflix

Transformers 7: Rise of Beasts

The movie is set during the '90s, where a new faction of Transformers - the Maximals - join the Autobots as allies in the battle for Earth. In the latest instalment of Transformers, Optimus Prime and the Autobots take on their biggest challenge yet. When a new threat capable of destroying the entire planet emerges, they must team up with a powerful faction of Transformers known as the Maximals to save Earth. The movie is directed by Steven Caple Jr., and features Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Luna Lauren Velez and Dean Scott Vazquez in the lead. The film has released on October 26 with dubs in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Streaming on Prime Video

Zainab Johnson: Hijabs Off

This standup special delves into the comedian and actress Zainab Johnson life. The comedy that she does is based on her unique point of view, which was shaped growing up in Harlem as one of 13 children in a Black Muslim family. Upon obtaining a degree in maths and education and beginning her career as a teacher, she soon realised that teaching was not her true calling.

Streaming on Prime Video