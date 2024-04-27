Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Priyanka’s daughter Malti Marie designated ‘chief troublemaker’ on ‘Head of State’ set

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 27, 2024 02:23 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra and family. Photo: Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

Malti Marie, the daughter of Priyanka Chopra, has earned the playful title of 'chief troublemaker' on the set of her mother's upcoming project. Priyanka delighted fans by sharing an Instagram story featuring an ID card with a QR code and Malti's picture. The card humorously dubbed her as 'Malti Chief Troublemaker' while also displaying 'Head of State' at the top. On Friday, Priyanka treated her followers to a series of images capturing precious moments with Malti Marie on the sets in France, where she is reportedly filming for the movie.

In the pictures, Priyanka could be seen sharing laughter with little Malti sitting on her lap, surrounded by other crew members.
Another image captured Priyanka engaging in playful moments with her daughter, accompanied by love and an emotional emoji.
The film also features Idris Elba and John Cena and is an action-comedy directed by Ilya Naishuller.
(With IANS inputs)

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE