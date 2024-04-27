Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Malayalam hit 'Manjummel Boys' locks its OTT release date

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 27, 2024 01:56 PM IST
'Manjummel Boys' poster | Imdb
Topic | Entertainment News

Malayalam survival thriller 'Manjummel Boys' is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar starting May 5, as announced by the streaming platform on Saturday. The film, written and directed by Chidambaram, premiered in theatres on February 22 in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, garnering praise from both audiences and critics alike.

'Manjummel Boys' also became the highest-grossing Malayalam film by earning over Rs 200 crore and surpassing the record set by '2018', India's official entry to 2024 Academy Awards.
In a press release, Disney+ Hotstar said the film will be available on its platform in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

Based on a true incident and produced by Parava Films, 'Manjummel Boys' revolves around a group of friends from a small town called Manjummel near Kochi who decide to have a vacation in Kodaikanal.
Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Lal Jr, Deepak Parambol, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, Chandu Salimkumar, Shebin Benson, and Vishnu Reghu round out the cast of the film.
(With PTI inputs)

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE