Mammootty's 'Rorschach' second look is out: Director Nisam decodes it with us

A few months after releasing the first look of their film, the makers of the Mammootty-starrer 'Rorschach' has released the movie's second look poster.

Complete with a background that reminds one very much of the popular psychological assessment named 'Rorschach Test,' the poster, which gives a Halloween-style mask vibe, has the lead character played by the megastar resting on a rocky surface interspersed with water holes.

The eyes popping out of the holes can also immediately trigger a mix of fear and wonder in the audience.

What does it all signify? We ask director Nisam Basheer, who has already impressed audience with his film 'Kettyolaanu Ente Malakha.'

He says with a smile, "Yes, the poster does hint a few layers of the Rorschach Test." And whose are the eyes, staring at us from the poster? "They are the eyes of none other than the lead character played by Mammookka himself," he divulges.

The director confesses that he is excited about trying the thriller genre for the first time.

About speculations that the film should be an Onam release, Nisam says, "No, we won't be releasing it by then. That said, the post-production works are progressing, at the moment."

Working with Mammootty

Interestingly, Nisam had no interactions with the megastar before collaborating for this film.

"However, two days into the film, we could develop a good chemistry. I too have heard many people talking about the various challenges of working with him. Probably they are talking from their experiences, but we could develope a good vibe and I guess it spread to the whole set too." The film is also produced by the the megastar under is banner Mammootty Kampany and is its second production after Lijo Jose Pellissery’s 'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam'.

The film is scripted by Iblis and Adventures of Omanakuttan writer Samir Abdul.

The movie also has Sharafudheen, Jagadish, Grace Antony, Bindu Panicker, Sanju Sivaram, Kottayam Nazir, Babu Annoor and Mani Shornoor in supporting roles.

The film's editing is by Kiran Das and it has Midhun Mukundan on music.