Netflix releases latest promo video of Nayanthara, Vignesh's wedding

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 24, 2022 05:42 PM IST
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan
Nayanthara shares her journey as an actor in the video. Photo: YouTube | Netflix
Netflix shared the promo video of the Nayanthara-Vignesh Sivan wedding documentary titled, Nayanthara: Beyond the fairytale. You can see Nayanthara getting candid about love and marriage.

In the 1-minute teaser, there are snapshots of the pre-wedding preparations. You can see Nayanthara talking about being called lady superstar—"I don’t understand the tags. I don’t understand the titles.” While Vignesh Sivan still seems to be in awe of his bride and says, “more than Nayanthara the star, she is a wonderful human being.”

Nayanthara also seems to be sharing her journey in cinema—"When it started off I had no idea how it will be. I was not a filmy kid. I was just a normal girl who wants to give her 100% to whatever she does.”

The documentary is directed by Gautham Menon. The Nayanthara-Vignesh Sivan wedding was held at Mahabalipuram’s Sheraton Grand Resort. Cleary the promo hints that there is more to it than just a flashy wedding video. Looks like finally, the viewers will get to see the personal side of a superstar who has always guarded her privacy fiercely.

