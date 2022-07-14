Malayalam
Netflix backs out from streaming Nayanthara-Vignesh wedding?

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 14, 2022 04:46 PM IST Updated: July 14, 2022 05:09 PM IST
Nayanthara-Vignesh wedding
Vignesh posted some beautiful pics on social media soon after the wedding at a popular resort in Mahabalipuram. Photo courtesy: @wikkiofficial/Instagram
 Nayanathara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot on June 9. We caught glimpses of the wedding through pictures shared by the couple on their social media platforms. While Nayanthara looked replesedent in red in the movie, Vignesh looked dashing in a tradition attire- a kurta, veshti and shawl.

On their first month anniversary, Vignesh had shared pictures of the duo posing with superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Rajnikanth. The pictures went viral on social media.

The streaming rights of the wedding was brought by Netflix for a whopping sum of Rs 25 crore. The wedding was filmed by director Gautham Menon’s team.

However, now we hear that Netflix has reportedly backed out from the deal. Though there are no confirmed reports, the OTT platform is said to be unhappy that the couple decided to post photos from the wedding without their permission.

If this is true, fans of the star couple will be disappointed as all of them were waiting to see the wedding of the year being streamed on OTT.

