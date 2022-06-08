Actor Nayanthara's and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan's marriage is the talk of the town. The duo will tie the knot at a hotel in Mahabalipuram between 4am and 7am on June 9. The photographs of the wedding will be shared with the public on Thursday afternoon.

The wedding will be streamed on Netflix, which has reportedly brought the streaming rights of the function for a whopping Rs 2 crore. Director Gautham Menon's team will be capture the wedding as a documentary which will then be sold to the OTT platform for streaming. The video of the wedding, which is one of the most anticipated in India this decade, is expected to be viewed by lakhs once it is out.

Director Vignesh had earlier said the duo had planned to get married at Tirupati temple, but changed the venue to the Four Points by Sheraton in Mahabalipuram as the former venue could not accommodate 150 guests.

According to reports, the entire resort has been booked for a week as arrangements are going on for the grand function.

Very few guests, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin, Rajnikanth, Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan, Suriya, Vijay, Ajith, Karthi and Vijay Sethupathi will attend the private function.

The duo first met on the sets of 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan', which released in theatres in 2015. Both of them have never kept their relationship under wraps. Though several rumours about their marriage did the rounds for several months, the duo announced the wedding date only recently.

The couple had sent out both digital and traditional invites for guests and the invites are going viral ahead of the marriage.