Thrissur: Maoist leader Rupesh has ended his hunger strike at Viyyur High-Security Prison following the intervention of the Chief Minister’s Office. The decision came after Rupesh’s family was assured that steps to expedite the publication of his book would be taken.

Rupesh, who is currently undergoing treatment for jaundice at Thrissur Medical College Hospital, called off the protest after receiving the assurance. Prison authorities also informed the family that there were no restrictions on publishing the book.

He also spoke with his family via video conference, officials said.