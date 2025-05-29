Maoist leader Rupesh, currently held in Viyyur high-security prison, is in critical condition after an indefinite hunger strike that began on May 22. He was diagnosed with jaundice and has been shifted to Thrissur Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Rupesh went on a hunger strike after prison authorities denied him permission to publish his book 'Bandhitharude Ormakurippukal' (Prisoners’ Memoirs). As the protest entered its seventh day, his health deteriorated rapidly.

Despite repeated requests from his family and friends to visit him, the police have yet to grant access.

Earlier, Rupesh had submitted a formal request to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking approval to publish the book. A separate petition, backed by prominent cultural figures including poet Satchidanandan, was also sent to the CM in support of the publication.

However, with no response over several months, Rupesh began his hunger strike. Authorities denied permission for the book, citing references to prison conditions, the UAPA law, and the judiciary.