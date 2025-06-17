Actor Mohanlal has heaped praise on the Telugu film industry, stating that nearly 99% of the films released there do not fail. He credited this success to the deep respect and affection Telugu audiences have for cinema, and their conscious efforts to ensure a film’s success.

The actor made these remarks during a promotional event held in Kochi for the upcoming big-budget Telugu film 'Kannappa', in which he also plays a role.

“The Telugu film industry is the biggest in India. They are the people who love cinema the most. Almost 99% of their films don’t fail. That’s because the audience there respects cinema immensely and they try in every possible way to make a film successful,” Mohanlal said.

Speaking about 'Kannappa', Mohanlal emphasised the scale and planning involved in the project.

“It’s a huge film coming from such an industry. It has been planned over many years. The shoot took place in New Zealand. The team has gone there two or three times with a large crew. So, after working so hard, they have brought this film not just for Telugu audiences, but also to be shared with the rest of India — out of love and respect, through dubbing and release in other languages.”

He also revealed that the film will be released in Malayalam as well.

“It is now being dubbed into Malayalam. It is our responsibility to make a film successful. Let that happen. May Lord Shiva’s blessings be upon Kannappa,” Mohanlal concluded.