Trailer of Nivin Pauly-starrer 'Padavettu' released at ISL venue. See video

The much-anticipated trailer of ‘Padavettu’ starring Nivin Pauly in the lead role is out. The trailer was launched at an ISL venue, creating history as the only film to have a trailer launch at the venue.

It is no secret that the actor has a strong bond with the football franchise, Kerala Blasters. After all, he was the team's ambassador during the inaugural ISL season.

'Padavettu' trailer suggests that the movie is about the struggles, fight and survival of the people in a village. Nivin Pauly will be essaying the role of a simpleton who interferes in the problems faced by the villagers and then become the face of the people’s struggle. This character is touted to become a turning point in the actor’s career.

The movie written and directed by Liju Krishna is slated to hit the theatres on October 21. Besides Nivin, Aditi Balan, Shammi Thilakan, Shine Tom Chacko and Indrans too play pivotal roles in the film.

Deepak D Menon is the cinematographer while editing is by Shafeek Muhammadali. Govind Menon has composed the songs whose lines are penned by Anwar Ali. Ranganath Ravi is the sound designer. Subash Karun is the production designer while Mashar Hamsa is the costumes designer. Ronex Xavier has done the makeup. Javed Chembu is the production controller while the stills are by Bijith Dharmadom and Maindstain Studios have handled the VFX.

‘Padavettu’ is jointly bankrolled by Vikram Mehra, Sidharth Anand Kumar and Sunny Wayne. Sahil Sharma is the co – producer. Meanwhile, Bibin Paul, Suraj Kumar, Akshay Vatsangar and Ashish Mehra are the executive producers.

(with IANS inputs)