Nivin Pauly to make his web series debut with 'Pharma' opposite Rajit Kapur

Nivin Pauly will soon make his web series debut with 'Pharma', directed by Mollywood filmmaker P R Arun. The web series will also mark Bollywood actor Rajit Kapur's return to the Malayalam film industry. Nivin, who was last seen in 'Ramachandra Boss and Co' says he is excited to be part of the project. "I am really excited to be a part of Pharma and with the universe it creates. I think it's a story that must be told and shared," he said.

Rajit Kapur, who was last seen in Shyamaprasad's 'Agnisakshi' also shared his happiness on collaborating with the project. "Excited to join 'Pharma', marking 25 years since my role in 'Agnisakshi'. Eager to work with P R Arun and Kerala's talented team. Trusting the well-prepared producers and their thorough research."

P R Arun, who has previously directed 'Finals' said 'Pharma' is a story close to his life and heart. According to him, the series promises a potent mix of drama and depth. The web series is produced by Krishnan Sethukumar, under the banner Movie Mill, the production house behind cinematic gems such as 'Unda', 'Ivide', and 'James And Alice'. Abhinandan Ramanujam's evocative cinematography, Jakes Bejoy's soulful music, and Sreejith Sarang's crisp editing promise a top tier viewing experience for fans. The series will air on Disney+ Hotstar.

