Nivin Pauly's 'Padavettu' to release on October 21 amid controversies; teaser out

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 03, 2022 01:00 PM IST
The movie is a thriller set in north Kerala. Video still: YouTube
The teaser of Nivin Pauly’s much-awaited film, ‘Padavettu’ just dropped in. The film written and directed by Liju Krishna will release on October 21st. Apart from Nivin, the film boasts of a fantastic ensemble, featuring Aditi Balan, Shammi Thilakan, Shine Tom Chacko and Indrans.

The film recently ran into trouble when director Liju Krishnan was arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a woman. The young woman who levelled rape charges against Liju Krishnan also demanded that his name be removed from the credits of the film.

Deepak D. Menon handles the camera. Anwar Ali's lyrics are composed by Govind Menon, editing is by Shafiq Muhammad Ali, and sound design by Ranganath Ravee. Subhash Karun has done the art direction and costume Design is by Mashar Hamza and Makeup by Ronex Xavier. Javed Chembu is the production controller. Stills are by Bijith Dharmadam and VFX by Mindstein Studios.

The film is produced by Vikram Mehra, Siddharth Anand Kumar and Sunny Wayne. Sahil Sharma is the co-producer. Bibin Paul, Suraj Kumar, Akshay Valsangkar and Ashish Mehra are the executive producers.

