Man, wife booked for abetting suicide of TV actress Vaishali Takkar

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh police on Monday booked a husband-wife duo for allegedly harassing and abetting TV actress Vaishali Takkar's suicide. The actress was found dead at her home in Indore on Sunday.

The accused couple, who are also neighbours of the victim, have been identified as Rahul Navlani and his wife Disha Navlani. They have been booked under section 306 (Abetment of suicide) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly persuading the actor to kill herself.

"Rahul, who is Vaishali's neighbour, his name was mentioned by the victim in her sucide note recovered by the police during the investigation. The victim has mentioned that Rahul was harassing her, because of which she took this extreme step. She was about to get married and Rahul troubled her for that," said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Moti-ur Rehman.

"Police raided at Rahul's residence. However, he was not found there. Further investigation in the matter is underway," the ACP added.

She was found hanging in her room on Sunday. Local police reached the spot and took the body for postmortem.

Takkar's parents hail from Ujjain's Mahipalpur town and they were living with their daughter in Indore for the last one and half year.

Notably, back in April 2021, Takkar got engaged to the Kenya-based surgeon Abhinandan Singh and shared a video on her Instagram handle with the caption: "What's yours will ultimately find you even from another end of the world."

However, later she deleted the video and stopped posting anything about her fiance, which also led to speculations about trouble in her love life.

She was known for her work in shows like 'Sasural Simar Ka', 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and 'Super Sisters'.