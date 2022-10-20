Meera Jasmine who returned to Mollywood with Sathyan Anthikad's film 'Makal' featuring Jayaram has been grabbing headlines recently with her bold and glamorous photoshoots. Though the 'Swapnakoodu' and 'Kasthooriman' actress has always been considered to be beautiful, she has been receiving a lot of praise for her makeover ever since she returned to movies after a gap of several years.

Her latest photo, in which she is seen wearing a transparent black dress, is going viral with many celebrities, including Rima Kallingal, Nazriya and Parvathy, appreciating her look.

Rima, who will soon be seen in the movie 'Neelavellicham' posted a fire symbol on Meera's post. Her comment was echoed by Nazriya and Parvathy. Others mentioned how beautiful the actress looked.

The national award-winning actress who presently resides in Dubai has not committed to any new projects.