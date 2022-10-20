Parvathy, Nazriya praise Meera Jasmine's latest glam look

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 20, 2022 11:51 AM IST
The actress has not presently signed any projects, as per reports. Photos: Instagram Meera Jasmine | @rahuljhangiani |@raoulxv

Meera Jasmine who returned to Mollywood with Sathyan Anthikad's film 'Makal' featuring Jayaram has been grabbing headlines recently with her bold and glamorous photoshoots. Though the 'Swapnakoodu' and 'Kasthooriman' actress has always been considered to be beautiful, she has been receiving a lot of praise for her makeover ever since she returned to movies after a gap of several years.

Her latest photo, in which she is seen wearing a transparent black dress, is going viral with many celebrities, including Rima Kallingal, Nazriya and Parvathy, appreciating her look.

Rima, who will soon be seen in the movie 'Neelavellicham' posted a fire symbol on Meera's post. Her comment was echoed by Nazriya and Parvathy. Others mentioned how beautiful the actress looked.

RELATED ARTICLES

The national award-winning actress who presently resides in Dubai has not committed to any new projects.  

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout