Meera Jasmine reflects on a career shaped by mentorship, recognition, and natural performances

Actor Meera Jasmine's career has undergone a remarkable evolution — from a naive, young girl in Dileep-starrer ‘Soothradharan’ to essaying powerful and decisive characters in her more recent films. This transformation is a result of deliberate introspection into her life and early works.

In an interview with ManoramaOnline, Meera shares insights into her personal life, her evolving career, and about her new movie 'Queen Elizabeth'. When asked about Urvashi's comment on her acting, Meera expressed, "It is truly an honour to receive praise from someone as distinguished as Urvashi, who herself is unmatched in her craft. Her acknowledgement that I prioritize acting over 'beauty' means a lot."

She attributes her acting prowess to having a strong foundation, thanks to her mentor, the late director Lohitadas. He played a pivotal role in shaping her skills, intricately explaining the emotions of various characters. Meera emphasizes the importance of making performances as natural as possible, balancing formal training with innate skills.

She states, "If we become preoccupied with our appearance while acting, it can hinder our ability to deliver a compelling performance."

Meera added that, "I have never been an avid reader myself. However, Lohi uncle was keen on instilling the habit of reading in me. He believed that reading could inspire creativity and kindle the imagination of an artist."

He often encouraged her to listen to the poems of Madhavikutty, hoping it would nourish her artistic sensibilities. Meera reveals her sensitivity, mentioning how her moods tend to shift based on external factors — an entirely involuntary response. Rainy weather might evoke one mood, while listening to a particular song could trigger another.