Harish Sivaramakrishnan backs Thaikkudam Bridge, says ‘Varaha Roopam’ is a copy

Our Correspondent
Published: October 25, 2022 02:28 PM IST Updated: October 25, 2022 03:46 PM IST
According to Harish, the orchestral arrangement of ‘Varaha Roopam’ song is a 90% copy of ‘Navarasam'. Photo: Facebook

Ever since music band Thaikkudam Bridge accused ‘Kantara’ makers of plagiarizing their song, support has been pouring in for the band from several corners. Singer Harish Sivaramakrishnan, in a note posted on his social media page, has come out in support of the band stating that ‘Varaha Roopam’ in ‘Kantara’ is definitely a copy of Thaikkudam Bridge’s ‘Navarasam’.

“The orchestral arrangement of ‘Varaha Roopam’ song is a 90% copy of ‘Navarasam’ song by the Thaikoodam Bridge and the song has been used without giving credit. It doesn’t sound similar just because both songs are composed on the same raga; I am pretty sure ‘Varaha Roopam’ is a copy,” wrote Harish.

‘Kantara’ stars Kannada super star Rishab Shetty in the lead role. The song ‘Varaha Roopam’ had garnered millions of views within a few days. Meanwhile, Thaikkudam Bridge threatened to take legal action against the makers.

B Ajaneesh, the music composer of ‘Kanthara’ claimed that he hadn’t plagiarised the song and that both songs might sound similar as they have been composed on the same raga. Sai Vignesh has rendered the song in ‘Kanthara’.

