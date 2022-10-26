Vijay-starrer ‘Thalapathy67’ to go on the floors in Munnar?

Recently we heard that actor Vijay has joined hands with superhit director Lokesh Kanagaraj for his next. The news has excited fans as this is the actor’s second collaboration with Lokesh after ‘Master’. The film, which has been tentatively titled ‘Thalapathy67’, also reportedly features other major names like Prithviraj and Vijay Sethupathi, among others.

Even director Mysskin, Sanjay Dutt and Trisha are said to have signed up for the project, though we do not have any official confirmation about this.

Buzz - #Thalapathy67 shooting to begin from Dec 5th in Munnar💥

30 Days of schedule is planned there 👍

Massive set is under construction🔥

Confirmed cast as of now: #SanjayDutt - #Trisha - #Prithviraj - #GVM - #Mysskin — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) October 25, 2022

Now we hear that the makers have already fixed a location for the shoot of the film, which is all set to start rolling from December. According to sources, the first schedule of the film will be shot in Munnar, which will run for 30 days. There are also reports that a massive set is being constructed in the area.

Vijay had recently announced that his much-awaited film ‘Varisu’ will hit theatres during Pongal, next year. The actor is expected to grow his hair long for the character in ‘Thalapathy67’.