Video of young girl playing with superstar Mammootty is too cute to ignore

Ever since Mammootty’s film ‘Kaathal’ directed by Jeo Baby started its shoot, some of the random videos shot on location have been going viral on social media. Now the latest one to catch everyone’s attention is this video featuring Mammootty playing with a little girl. For the uninitiated, her name is Miriam Anil who accompanied her mom Sincy Anil to the location.

Though Miriam is blissfully unaware of her megastar playmate, apparently she quickly became friends with him. They spoke, laughed and Mammootty gave her chocolates while leaving.

“Today she has no idea about the man who played and joked with her. But tomorrow she will look back at this moment with pride and treasure this memorable day. While capturing this moment, I did honestly wish to go back to her age,” Sincy Anil wrote.

'Kathal-The Core' has been grabbing headlines ever since the project was announced. The movie also features actress Jyothika in a lead role. Recently, Jyothika's husband and actor Surya had visited the sets of the movie and spent a day with the stars.