Omar Lulu loses T20 World Cup bet to a fan. Here's what happened next

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 16, 2022 02:44 PM IST
Omar Lulu
Omar Lulu was trolled after he lost the bet. Photo: Facebook
Director Omar Lulu is someone who likes interacting with his fans on Facebook. Recently, the 'Happy Wedding' director was challenged by a fan to a bet over who would win the finals in the T20 World Cup.

“England will win. Are you willing to bet for Rs 5 lakh?,” asked the fan. Omar who backed the Pakistan team accepted the challenge. The rest, we know, is history.

Ever since England's victory, Omar Lulu's Facebook page was flooded with comments opining that he should fulfill his promise and pay the promised amount to the youth.

Finally on Tuesday, to the delight of his fans, Omar announced that he would visit the youth in Kozhikode. “Off to Kozhikode to find Nidhin who challenged me to a bet,” he wrote on Facebook. By the evening, Omar Lulu came up with another video, introducing Nithin to the world.

Though netizens were quite happy with the turn of events, some people still wanted to know if Omar had paid Rs 5 lakh to the youth. “Whether I gave the amount to Nidhin is a secret that will remain between both of us till we die,” he said while signing off.

 Meanwhile, Omar Lulu is busy with promotions of his upcoming film 'Nalla Samayam', which will hit theatres soon.

