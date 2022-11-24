Actor Kamal Haasan, who has made a massive comeback in films with 'Vikram' after a gap of four years, is under treatment at a private hospital following ill-health. The Ullaganayakan was taken to the Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre in Chennai after developing a fever. He was reportedly adviced by his doctor to take rest following which he got admitted at the hospital.

There are reports that he will be discharged soon after routine checkups.

The actor is having a busy year as he is also shooting for the upcoming sequel to the hit movie 'Indian' directed by S Sankar. Kamal Haasan also is hosting the sixth season of Bigg Boss Tamil.

'Vikram' directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi was one of the biggest Tamil-language hits this year. Kamal's swag was the highlight of the movie, while Fahadh's role was equally praised.

Kamal Haasan had recently celebrated his 68th birthday.