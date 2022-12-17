Pranav Mohanlal's adventurous video wins hearts. Love how you live life, say fans

Pranav Mohanlal is an avid traveller who loves to keep to himself. Though he is an actor, his passion lies in writing poems, travelling and trying out his parkour skills wherever he goes. And his trip to exotic towns and villages across the globe always makes headlines.

Now the actor posted a video of his daring adventure, somewhere in a foreign land and netizens can't have enough. Many of the actor's fans appreciated Pranav for living life to the fullest.

"Finding yourself is the most important thing. Love what you are doing," wrote one person. "This is the right way to live life," wrote another person wrote.

The actor also admitted that he is posting a reel for the first time in his life. "So I’m new to the whole reels thing…here goes nothing 🤷🏽‍♂️ #favouritethings #lifeinanutshell," he wrote. Pranav can be seen climbing trees, hills, making pots and juggling balls all in one in the reel.

The video was liked by over 3 lakh people within no time. Pranav was last seen in Vineeth Sreenivasan's film 'Hridayam', which released earlier this year. Though he has never displayed much interest in acting, unlike his father and veteran actor Mohanlal, many agreed that the actor did justice to his role as a tough, lover boy.