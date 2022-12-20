Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Actor Ullas Pandalam's wife found hanging at couple's residence

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 20, 2022 12:45 PM IST Updated: December 20, 2022 03:44 PM IST
Ullas's wife
Ullas's wife Nisha hails from Poozhikkadu in Pathanamthitta. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Entertainment News

Actor Ullas Pandalam's wife was found dead at their residence in Pathanamthitta in the wee hours on Tuesday. The body was found on the first floor of the house. Preliminary reports suggest Ullas's wife died by suicide.  The incident came to light after the actor himself lodged a police complaint stating that his wife, Nisha, a Poozhikkadu native, was missing.

The body was found after police arrived at the house. According to the police, Ullas was at the house when the incident took place.

However, Nisha and their two children Indrajith and Suryajith were sleeping in the first floor of the house.

RELATED ARTICLES

Ullas who rose to fame with his performances as a mimicry artist in various comedy shows, soon went on to act in films too.

Ullas had made his debut in films with 'Daivanthinte Swantham Cleetus' starring Mammootty. He later went on to act in several films and is still consistent in TV shows.They had moved to a new house in 2020. The actor had then said he built the house after facing a lot of struggle.

  Ullas had made his debut in films with 'Daivanthinte Swantham Cleetus' starring Mammootty. He later went on to act in several films and is still consistent in TV shows.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.