When 'RRR' team brings Oscar to India, let me touch it: Shah Rukh Khan to Ram Charan

The trailer of actor Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film 'Pathaan' is out and is receiving a lot of love from

fans across the globe. Recently, actors Vijay and Ram Charan also released the Tamil and Telugu trailers of the film through their Twitter handles.

Now, a post by Shah Rukh Khan on Ram Charan's feed is gaining a lot of attention. Thanking the young star for releasing the Telugu trailer of the film, the actor posted on Twitter: 'Thank u so much my Mega Power Star @alwaysramcharan. When ur RRR team brings Oscar to India, please let me touch it!! (Mee RRR team Oscar ni intiki tecchinappudu okkasaari nannu daanini touch cheyyanivvandi! ) Love you,” wrote the actor on Twitter.

Ram Charan-starrer 'RRR' has been shortlisted for the Oscars in the 'Best Song' category.

Many people appreciated Shah Rukh Khan for acknowledging Ram Charan's achievement, while others pointed out that the veteran actor was definitely a much bigger actor.

Shah Rukh Khan also thanked actor Vijay for releasing the 'Pathaan' trailer in Tamil. “Thank you my friend @actorvijay. You are Thalapathy for this humble reason, let's meet for delicious feast soon.

Mikka Nandri Nanba! Idhanala Dhaan Neenga Thalapathy koodiya viraivil oru arumaiyana virunthil santhipom. Love You,” the actor posted.