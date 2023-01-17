Mrudula Murali's brother and actor Mithun to tie the knot. See pre-wedding ceremony video

Actress Mrudula Murali's brother Mithun Murali, who is also an actor, is all set to tie the knot on January 18. The marriage ceremony will take place at the Bolgatty Palace.

Mithun, who debuted in Mollywood with the film 'Vajram' starring Mammootty, went on to act in films like 'Buddy', 'Black Butterfly', 'Aana Mayal Ottakam', among others. His fiance Kalyani Menon is a model and engineer by profession. As per reports, both of them have known dating each other for some time now.

Mrudula and her friends organised a party night to the wedding, which was attended by cine artists, including Namitha Pramod, Aparna Balamurali, among others. A dance show, hosted by Mrudala and her friends, were also the highlight of the event.

Mrudula, who is a classical dancer, had anchored TV shows at a young age along with her brother. She later entered Mollywood with the film 'Red Chillies'. She was also appreciated for her role as Shenbagavalli in the Tamil film 'Nagarajan Cholan MA, MLA'.